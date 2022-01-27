CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » Asia News » Thailand deploys more assets…

Thailand deploys more assets as oil slick threatens beaches

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 7:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BANGKOK (AP) — An aircraft from a company specializing in recoveries from oil spills arrived Thursday from Malaysia to join an urgent effort to clean up an oil slick before it could hit beaches in eastern Thailand, officials said.

The C-130 joined other planes, ships and a helicopter deployed by the Thai navy to contain the damage from the Star Petroleum Refining Public Company’s oil that leaked Tuesday night from a mooring station in the Gulf of Thailand.

Information from Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency suggested that prevailing winds could blow the oil slick to major beaches in Rayong province or Samet Island by Friday evening if not cleaned up before then, said Thai navy’s Rear Adm. Wichanu Thupa-ang.

He said the agency’s report estimated that the slick covered 11.65 square kilometers (4.5 square miles).

Star Petroleum Refining estimated that a total of 20-50 tons of oil had been spilled. It said in a statement that the amount of oil in the slick has been reduced to 5.3 tons since dispersant sprays were deployed by aircraft Wednesday. Some initial estimates of the amount of spilled oil were much higher.

Star Petroleum said specialists from the company Oil Spill Response Ltd arrived with the C-130 aircraft.

Wichanu said the largest part of the oil slick would be contained by booms within an area marked by buoys and then sucked by skimmers into holding tanks and properly disposed of.

At the same time, the oil headed toward the beach would also be contained and redirected to the open sea, he said.

Pornsri Sutthanarak, deputy director-general of the Marine and Coastal Resources Department, said that if the oil reaches the coast, it might affect 59 acres of coral and 118 acres of seagrass, causing environmental damage that would take time to rehabilitate.

——

This story has been corrected to show the plane arrived from Malaysia.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Science News | World News

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

State Dept says worldwide email outage not tied to 'malicious activity'

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up