CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » Asia News » South Korea's military says…

South Korea’s military says North Korea test-fired projectile in 7th launch this month

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 6:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea test-fired projectile in 7th launch this month.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up