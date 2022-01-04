CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Asia News » South Korea’s military says…

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 6:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

For DoD, solving spectrum sharing is a matter of national, economic security

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up