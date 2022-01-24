CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Police: Gunmen kill Pakistani reporter working for local TV

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 10:50 AM

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen on a motorcycle shot and killed a Pakistani journalist in the eastern city of Lahore on Monday before fleeing the scene, a police official and industry officials said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the killing of Husnain Shah, who worked for the Capital TV news channel as a reporter. The attackers targeted Shah near the Lahore Press Club.

Senior police officer Safdar Raza Kazmi said officials were still investigating to determine who killed Shah.

Angered over the attack, journalists rallied in Lahore, condemning the assault and demanding the arrest of the killers.

Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar condemned the attack and ordered a probe into the incident.

Pakistan has long been a deadly country for journalists. In 2020, it ranked ninth on the Committee to Protect Journalists’ annual Global Impunity Index, which assesses countries where journalists are regularly killed and the assailants go free.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Asia News | World News

