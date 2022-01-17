CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Pakistani policeman, 2 gunmen killed in shootout in capital

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 2:34 PM

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Two gunmen opened fire at police officers manning a roadside checkpoint in the capital, Islamabad, on Monday night, triggering a shootout that killed an officer and both assailants, police said.

Two policemen were also wounded in the attack near a market, the Islamabad police said in a statement. They said the wounded officers were taken to hospital. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the attack and ordered an investigation.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and police are still investigating. Although militants often target security forces in Pakistan, such attacks in Islamabad are rare.

Last Friday, militants attacked an army post in the restive northwest, bordering Afghanistan, triggering an intense shootout that killed a Pakistani soldier. The Pakistani Taliban, who have been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power in the neighboring country, claimed responsibility for the attack.

