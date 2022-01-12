CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Parents urge Arlington Co. schools to align with CDC | COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women | DC's 'limited public health emergency' | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Asia News » Pakistan sentences 4 to…

Pakistan sentences 4 to death over attack near militant home

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 2:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court on Wednesday sentenced four men to death for their involvement in a car bombing last year that killed four people near the residence of an anti-India militant leader.

The court also served up a five-year jail term for a woman convicted of facilitating the attack in the eastern city of Lahore, according to a statement released by the Punjab province Counter Terrorism Department.

All five of the convicted — including the four men convicted of murder — are Pakistani and were arrested after the June 23 attack last year near the residence of anti-India militant leader Hafiz Saeed. Saeed has been designated a terrorist by the U.S. Justice Department and has a $10 million bounty on his head.

Saeed is the founder of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba group, which was blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. Lashkar-e-Taiba was active for years in Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India and is claimed by both.

In 2020, Pakistan sentenced Saeed to 15 years in prison in a terror financing case, but he was never charged over the Mumbai attacks. He was serving his term under house arrest under a government order and he escaped the bombing attack unharmed. Four bystanders were killed.

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations. They have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since gaining independence in 1947.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

Lawmakers see 'real opportunity' to modernize federal cyber playbook

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

Biden administration takes new approach to gather data on federal workforce quickly

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up