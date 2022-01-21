CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC preps for anti-mandate rally | Omicron surge undermines hospital care | Fairfax Co. parents on end of school mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » Asia News » Olympic ski jump champion…

Olympic ski jump champion Wellinger positive for virus

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 11:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TITISEE-NEUSTADT, Germany (AP) — Two-time Olympic ski jumping gold medalist Andreas Wellinger risks missing the upcoming Beijing Games after announcing he tested positive for the coronavirus Friday.

“Where from? Why? No idea,” Wellinger said in a video on Instagram. “I feel good physically.”

The positive test comes a day before Germany is expected to select two men’s ski jumpers for the Beijing Olympics, following Saturday’s World Cup competition.

Wellinger won the large hill team competition with Germany at the 2014 Olympics and the individual normal hill competition in 2018.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up