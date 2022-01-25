CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Norwegian cross-country skiers isolating ahead of Olympics

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 8:35 AM

OSLO (AP) — Every member of Norway’s men’s cross-country skiing team is isolating ahead of next month’s Beijing Olympics because a coach has contracted the coronavirus.

Sprint team head coach Arild Monsen tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Norway from the Italian Alpine resort of Seiser Alm, the Norwegian Ski Association said Tuesday.

All eight team members have been defined as a close contact of Monsen, the association said, and have to delay their departure to Beijing. Instead of leaving on Thursday, the team will now depart on Monday.

They are awaiting the results of PCR tests taken on Monday.

The men’s Olympic cross-country skiing program starts on Feb. 6.

Norway is the leading nation in cross-country skiing, winning four of the six men’s events at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

