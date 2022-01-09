CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Home » Asia News » Legal official: Myanmar court…

Legal official: Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 4 more years in prison

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 11:53 PM

BANGKOK (AP) — Legal official: Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 4 more years in prison.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

