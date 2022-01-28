CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » Asia News » Hong Kong economy grows…

Hong Kong economy grows 6.4% in 2021

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 6:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong’s economy grew by 6.4% last year after activity weakened as anti-coronavirus controls were tightened.

Economic output expanded by 4.8% over a year earlier in the three months ending in December, down from the previous quarter’s 5.5%, government data showed Friday.

Growth in consumption and investment weakened.

The government has tightened controls on travel into Hong Kong and activity within the territory, mimicking the Chinese mainland’s “zero tolerance” strategy that aims to keep the virus out of China.

“We expect the government’s zero-Covid tolerance policy will remain a drag on the economic recovery,” Lloyd Chan of Oxford Economics said in a report.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Business & Finance | World News

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up