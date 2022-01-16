WEATHER ALERT: NWS ends Winter Weather Advisory in some parts of DC region | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
China’s economy grows 8.1% in 2021, slows in second half

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 9:14 PM

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 after an abrupt slowdown in the second half that is prompting suggestions Beijing needs to shore up slumping growth.

In the final three months of 2021, the world’s second-largest economy expanded at a 4% annual pace, government data showed Monday. That is down from the previous quarter’s 4.9% and an eye-popping 18.3% in January-March.

Activity slumped under pressure from Beijing on the real estate industry, a key growth driver, to cut debt levels that Chinese leaders worry are dangerously high.

That has prompted suggestions Beijing may need to cut interest rates or pump money into the economy through more public works construction.

