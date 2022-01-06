Bowe wins 1,000 at US speedskating trials, Jackson 3rd

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brittany Bowe won the women’s 1,000 meters in a track-record time at the U.S. speedskating trials Thursday…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brittany Bowe won the women’s 1,000 meters in a track-record time at the U.S. speedskating trials Thursday to earn her third Olympic berth.

The 33-year-old skater from Ocala, Florida, finished first in 1 minute, 13.63 seconds. Kimi Goetz was second at 1:14.89. Erin Jackson, the first Black woman to win a World Cup event this season, was third at 1:15.88.

Jackson’s specialty is the 500, which is set for Friday at the Pettit National Ice Center.

Bowe is a medal threat in the 1,000 next month in Beijing as well as the 1,500, which comes later in the five-day trials. Her lone Olympic medal was a bronze in the team pursuit four years ago in Pyeongchang. The U.S. didn’t qualify a women’s team pursuit squad for Beijing.

The men’s 1,000 was later Thursday.

