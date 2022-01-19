Australian Open Lookahead: Revitalized Murray in 2nd round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY After wild-card entry Andy Murray beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets to win…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

After wild-card entry Andy Murray beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets to win a match at the Australian Open for the first time in five years, the personable Scotsman is aiming to make it two in three days. The five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park plays Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev will have a big test against local hope Nick Kyrgios, although it’ll be on Rod Laver Arena rather the mercurial Australian’s preferred John Cain Arena. British qualifier Liam Broady lost to Kyrgios in the first round and he said “it’s the first time I’ve ever walked onto a tennis court and been booed . . . I thought they were going to do it for like 10 minutes (but) they did it for 2 1-2 hours, like every point. It was a zoo out there.” The Medvedev-Kyrgios match is destined to draw plenty of viewers, including defending Australian Open women’s champion Naomi Osaka. After advancing to the third round, Osaka said watching Kyrgios seemed like a must: “Honestly, now I’m feeling like it’s not an Australian Open if you don’t watch a night match of Kyrgios on John Cain.” In the women’s draw, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and 2020 finalist and third-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza are all in action on Day 4.

THURSDAY FORECAST

Sunny, high of 29 Celsius (85 Fahrenheit).

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER

Mostly sunny, high of 27 C (81 F)

WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Second Round: No. 1 Ash Barty beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova beat Wang Xiyu 6-2, 6-3, No. 5 Maria Sakkari beat Zheng Qinwen 6-1, 6-4; No. 8 Paula Badosa beat Martina Trevisan 6-0, 6-3; No. 13 Naomi Osaka beat Madison Brengle 6-0, 6-4; No. 15 Elina Svitolina beat Harmony Tan 6-3, 5-7, 5-1, ret.; No. 21 Jessica Pegula beat Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-4; Amanda Anisimova beat No. 22 Belinda Bencic 6-2, 7-5; No. 24 Victoria Azarenka beat Jil Teichmann 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Second Round: No. 3 Alexander Zverev beat John Millman 6-4, 6-4, 6-0; No. 6 Rafael Nadal beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-3, 6-4; No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat Stefan Kozlov 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Adrian Mannarino beat No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-2, 6-3; No. 14 Denis Shapovalov beat Kwon Soon-woo 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-2; No. 16 Cristian Garin beat Pedro Martinez 6-7 (1), 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; No. 18 Aslan Karatsev beat Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3; No. 19 Pablo Carreno Busta beat Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4; No. 23 Reilly Opelka beat Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

STAT OF THE DAY

4:47 — The match time in Sebastian Korda’s 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5, 7-6 (6) win over Corentin Moutet, the longest of several long five-setters on Day 3.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“When you get older, the watch never stops. You need to accept that. But it’s all good with me” — the 35-year-old Rafael Nadal, who is seeking a men’s record 21st major Grand Slam singles title.

