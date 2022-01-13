CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Asia News » 2018 champ Morris gets…

2018 champ Morris gets Canadian spot in Olympic coed curling

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 6:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two-time Olympic curling gold medalist John Morris will return to the Winter Games to try to win a second straight mixed doubles title for Canada.

Morris, who teamed with Kaitlyn Lawes to win the inaugural coed title four years ago, will be teamed in Beijing with Rachel Homan. The team was selected by the national governing body after the trials were canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests among the athletes before the event.

“Rachel and I have played a lot of mixed doubles together over the years with the dream of playing for Canada at the Olympics,” Morris said. “We can’t wait to get over there and give it our best. We know it’s a tough field, but we’ve worked extremely hard this season and we’ll be fighting hard for gold in Beijing.”

Morris also won gold as vice skip for Kevin Martin in the men’s field in 2010 in Vancouver. Homan skipped Canada’s women’s team that failed to reach the playoffs in PyeongChang.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up