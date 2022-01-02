NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
2-time US champion Bradie Tennell withdraws from nationals

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 12:05 PM

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Two-time U.S. champion Bradie Tennell, a favorite to make the Olympic team, has withdrawn from next week’s nationals.

Tennell, who has missed the season’s main competitions on the road to the Beijing Games, has been dealing with a right foot injury. She still could make the American squad for February’s Olympics by petitioning for a spot.

But with several other top skaters competing in Nashville, that seems a long shot.

Tennell, 23 and a member of the 2018 Olympic team, said on social media: “I made the hardest decision of my life to withdraw from nationals due to my ongoing foot injury. I don’t really know how to put into words what I’m feeling right now. I normally try to keep things light, but this hurts. I don’t like to give up when things get hard, but time has not been my friend this year and now it’s run out.”

Her withdrawal likely leaves two-time national champ Alysa Liu — who was beaten by Tennell in 2021 for the U.S. title — 2018 Olympian Karen Chen, Mariah Bell and Amber Glenn as the top contenders for the team. The national championships begin Thursday for the women.

The last American woman not to defend her title was Sasha Cohen in 2007.

