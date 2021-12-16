CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC talks about how to stop spread | Safest activities for vaccinated kids | 3 Prince George's schools close | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Asia News » UEFA Nations League group…

UEFA Nations League group stage draw list

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 1:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Thursday for the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League:

League A

Group 1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria.

Group 2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic.

Group 3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary.

Group 4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales.

League B

Group 1: Ukraine, Scotland, Ireland, Armenia.

Group 2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania.

Group 3: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro.

Group 4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia.

League C

Group 1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faeroe Islands.

Group 2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia.

Group 3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova.

Group 4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar.

League D

Group 1: Liechtenstein, Andorra, Kazakhstan/Moldova, Latvia.

Group 2: San Marino, Cyprus/Estonia, Malta.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies get Christmas Eve deadline to address ‘extremely concerning’ vulnerability

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up