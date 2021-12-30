CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
No fans for Canadian national figure skating championships

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 6:48 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s figure skating championships will have no fans in attendance as the national federation adapts to surging COVID-19 numbers.

This change aligns with the Ontario government’s decision Thursday to limit attendance at sporting and other event venues. The government capped crowd size for indoor venues at 1,000 spectators or 50% capacity, whichever is less.

The new capacity limits will go into effect Friday when the NBA’s Toronto Raptors are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Clippers.

Skate Canada will offer refunds for all purchased tickets for the skating event at Ottawa’s TD Place Arena from Jan. 6-13. The competition helps Canada decide who will represent it at the Beijing Olympics in February.

The governing body said the senior event will be held, but the exhibition gala has been canceled.

Media also will not attend in person.

The province has set several records for daily COVID-19 infections in quick succession, with the latest peak — 13,807 new infections — reported Thursday. The province also had eight new deaths due to COVID-19.

