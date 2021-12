PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Appeal Court upholds ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak’s graft conviction linked to the 1MDB state fund.

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Appeal Court upholds ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak’s graft conviction linked to the 1MDB state fund.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.