CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Asia News » Japan has 3rd omicron…

Japan has 3rd omicron case as Kishida vows strict response

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 7:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — Japan confirmed on Monday its third case of the new omicron variant — a traveler entering from Italy — as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to take strict measures based on a worst-case scenario of a possible resurgence of infections.

Japan has seen a sharp drop in daily COVID-19 cases since September.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that the third confirmed case of the omicron strain is a man in his 30s who tested positive upon arrival from Italy at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Dec. 1 and has since been isolated.

Kishida said in a policy speech before Parliament that he is taking no risks after previous criticisms that Japan was too relaxed in its anti-virus measures.

Authorities already confirmed two cases of the omicron variant in travelers who arrived to Japan in late November — leading Kishida’s government to ask international airlines to stop taking new bookings, before quickly withdrawing the request after facing massive criticisms for going too far. Japan has virtually banned all foreign entrants as an emergency precaution.

Also Monday, Japan’s trade and industry ministry announced that a U.N. nuclear agency team’s planned visit to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power in mid-December has been postponed until next year due to the new variant concerns. The team was to assess preparations ahead of a 2023 release of treated radioactive water from the wrecked plant into the sea.

The discharge plan has faced fierce local opposition as well as criticism from Japan’s neighbors, including China and South Korea. Japan has requested the International Atomic Energy Agency’s assistance to ensure the discharge meets safety standards and to gain the understanding of the international community.

A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 severely damaged three reactors at the Fukushima plant, causing contaminated cooling water to leak. The plant’s operator says tanks storing the water will be full late next year.

Japanese officials say the disposal of the water is required for the plant cleanup.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up