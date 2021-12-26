CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Asia News » Factory boiler blast kills…

Factory boiler blast kills 6 in eastern India, injures 6

The Associated Press

December 26, 2021, 3:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PATNA, India (AP) — A factory boiler exploded in eastern India on Sunday, killing at least six workers and injuring six others, police said.

Rescuers were looking for any workers who may be trapped in the rubble of the factory that produced food snacks in an industrial area 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of Patna, the Bihar state capital.

The cause of the blast in Muzaffarpur was being investigated, said police officer Ram Naresh Paswan. He said the death toll was likely to rise as four of the injured were critical.

Panic gripped the area as the powerful explosion shook and damaged homes and factories in the Bela industrial area, media reports said.

Poor safety standards are a frequent cause of fires and explosions in India.

Last year, a major fire and a powerful blast rocked a warehouse storing chemicals, killing 12 people near Ahmedabad in western Gujarat state.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Air Force sets up new military family program led by chief of staff's wife

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up