JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An undersea quake measuring 7.6 has hit off Indonesia’s Flores Island, and meteorological agency issued tsunami…

Listen now to WTOP News

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An undersea quake measuring 7.6 has hit off Indonesia’s Flores Island, and meteorological agency issued tsunami alert.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.