Rangers hires Van Bronckhorst as Gerrard’s replacement

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 12:17 PM

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scottish champion Rangers hired former Netherlands international Giovanni van Bronckhorst as manager on Thursday, replacing Steve Gerrard.

Gerrard left Rangers to join Aston Villa in the Premier League last week.

The 46-year-old Van Bronckhorst, who played for Rangers from 1998-2001, becomes the club’s 17th permanent manager.

He has previously coached Feyenoord — leading the team to the Dutch title — and more recently Guangzhou R&F in China.

Rangers leads the Scottish league by four points from Glasgow rival Celtic after 13 games.

