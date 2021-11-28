HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » Asia News » New country, new name…

New country, new name for US citizen ‘Enes Kanter Freedom’

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 1:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is changing his name to “Enes Kanter Freedom” to celebrate becoming a United States citizen.

Kanter’s manager, Hank Fetic, told The Associated Press that Kanter is will have his citizenship oath ceremony on Monday afternoon and at the same time will complete his legal name change.

The news was first reported by the Athletic.

Kanter, 29, is a native of Turkey who has been an outspoken critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish government. Kanter has said his passport was revoked by his homeland in 2017.

The 2011 first-round draft pick has also taken to social media to support Tibetan independence and criticize Chinese treatment of the Uyghur people. During games, he has worn shoes decorated to say “Free Tibet” and argue for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports | World News

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up