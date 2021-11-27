HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
India asks Starlink to obtain license for internet services

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 5:36 AM

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian government has asked Starlink Internet Services of Elon Musk’s SpaceX aerospace company to comply with the country’s regulatory framework before offering its satellite-based internet services.

A Communications Ministry statement late Friday said that because Starlink is not the holder of a license, the public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services that are being advertised.

“The same is also evident from the website of Starlink ( www.starlink.com ) wherein satellite-based internet services can be booked by users in Indian territory,” it said.

There was no immediate comment from Musk’s company.

Media reports said Musk’s SpaceX has been accepting preorders for the beta version of the service for a fully refundable deposit of 7,400 rupees ($99).

