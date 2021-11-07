CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
China’s export growth cools, trade surplus hits $84 billion

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 12:25 AM

BEIJING (AP) — China’s export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday.

The trade surplus was $84.5 billion, higher than the $66.8 billion in September.

The export and import figures are much higher than a year ago, when much of the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall economic growth appears to be moderating.

China’s economy has been buffeted by COVID-19 outbreaks and related restrictions that have depressed domestic travel and consumer demand, and power shortages that have pushed down factory production.

Exports, which were up 28.1 percent in September, totaled $300.2 billion last month. Imports were $215.7 billion.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

