Belgium’s Hendrickx wins short program at ISU GP in Turin

The Associated Press

November 5, 2021, 3:55 PM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Loena Hendrickx of Belgium was the surprise winner of the women’s short program at the ISU Grand Prix in Italy on Friday.

Skating to “Caruso”, Hendrickx compiled a personal-best score of 73.52 points.

Russians Maiia Khromykh and Anna Shcherbakova, this year’s world champion, placed second and third, respectively.

“It felt strange, a bit more pressure than normally, I wanted to skate clean and enjoy my day. I am very surprised with the result,” said Hendrickx, who was celebrating her 22nd birthday. “I couldn’t have made myself a better present.”

Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France led the rhythm dance ahead of Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and the Russian pair of Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin.

The event was originally scheduled for Chongqing, China, but was moved to Italy due to travel restrictions and other issues related to the pandemic. It is the third of six competitions on the Grand Prix schedule.

