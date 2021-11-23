THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » Asia News » At least 4 killed…

At least 4 killed in southern China dormitory collapse

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 12:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — At least four people have died in the partial collapse of a workers’ dormitory in the southern Chinese province of Jiangxi, state media report.

Part of the six-story building in the province’s Ganjiang New District tumbled down Monday evening, they said.

The building housed workers who had originally worked at a pharmaceutical plant and most of the residents were elderly, according to state broadcaster CCTV and other outlets. The building was constructed in 1995 mainly out of prefabricated slabs and was considered to be poor quality, they said.

Photos and video showed rescue crews searching through a pile of rubble under floodlights. Much of the building, one of several similar structures in the compound, remained standing.

China has sought to improve construction quality and industrial safety with the threat of prosecution, but accidents still occur as companies cut corners to save costs.

Aging infrastructure is also a growing problem, with gas line explosions a particular threat, along with weak adherence to safety standards for the handling of volatile chemicals.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up