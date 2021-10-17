Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Asia News » Ulsan tops Jeonbuk, advances…

Ulsan tops Jeonbuk, advances to Asian Champions League semis

The Associated Press

October 17, 2021, 9:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ulsan Hyundai Horang-i defeated Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-2 in an Asian Champions League quarterfinal on Sunday to stay on course for a second successive continental title.

Ulsan, which also won in 2012, needed extra-time to beat its South Korean rival.

Knockout ties in the tournament have been reduced to a single game from the usual two-legged encounters due to the pandemic.

Georgian midfielder Valeri Qazaishvili put Ulsan ahead after 13 minutes at Jeonju World Cup Stadium, only for Han Kyo-won to level for Jeonbuk, champions in 2006 and 2016.

Just before the break, Yun Il-lok restored Ulsan’s lead. It didn’t last long with Jeonbuk hitting back, this time through Takahiro Kunimoto early in the second half.

After 101 minutes, South Korea international Lee Dong-gyeong hit the winner with a fierce shot from outside the area.

Next up for Ulsan is a semifinal on Wednesday against Pohang Steelers, another South Korean opponent.

Pohang, aiming for a record fourth Asian title, defeated Nagoya Grampus of Japan 3-0.

Lim Sang-hyub opened the scoring eight minutes into the second half and with 20 minutes remaining, Lee Seung-mo added a second. Lim’s second in injury time sealed the victory.

The winner will face a team from Saudi Arabia in the final on Nov. 23.

Three-time champion Al-Hilal defeated Persepolis of Iran 3-0 in Riyadh thanks to two goals from former France international striker Bafetimbi Gomis and a long-range strike from Salem Al-Dawsari.

Al-Hilal will face Riyadh rival Al-Nassr in Tuesday’s semifinal. Al-Nassr, in its first game under new Portuguese coach Pedro Emanuel, thrashed Al-Wahda of the United Arab Emirates 5-1.

The final will take place in Riyadh.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

ATF under congressional fire for misclassifying jobs, improperly paying out law enforcement benefits

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up