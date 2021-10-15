Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Asia News » TSMC confirms plans for…

TSMC confirms plans for semiconductor fab plant in Japan

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 1:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. confirmed Friday it is planning to build a computer chip factory in Japan.

TSMC’s CEO C.C. Wei said the company, the world’s biggest contract producer of semiconductors, was expanding to better serve its customers and enhance its competitive advantage.

“After conducting due diligence, we announce our intention to build a specialty technology fab plant in Japan, subject to our board of directors’ approval,” We said.

He said the project has a “strong commitment” from both TSMC’s customers and the Japanese government, he said.

Earlier this year, TSMC announced plans to invest $100 billion in the next three years in expanding its manufacturing capacity and supporting research and development.

Unconfirmed news reports have said TSMC is building the plant in western Japan as a joint venture with Sony Corp.

Japan is Taiwan’s biggest market in terms of revenue, according to financial data reported Friday.

TSMC says it anticipates faster growth thanks to long-term trends like the introduction of next-generation telecommunications and high-performance computing. The coronavirus pandemic, has revved up demand for electronic devices as the world relies increasingly on digitalization.

Shortages of semiconductors and other components due to soaring demand as the pandemic ebbs are slowing production of vehicles and electronic products.

Asked if he thought the chip industry might overextend its investments and end up with a glut, Wei said no.

“Not for TSMC. That’s what I can let you know,” he said.

TSMC’s shares rose 4.4% on Friday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD’s Arrington tells court her suspension is 'baseless,' wants her name cleared

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

AbilityOne program looks to end subminimum wage for federal contract workers with disabilities

What’s in a name? For the Department of the Navy, it signifies resolve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up