KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban official says death toll has risen to 47 in southern Afghanistan mosque bombing.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 15, 2021, 12:18 PM
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban official says death toll has risen to 47 in southern Afghanistan mosque bombing.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.