Taliban official says death…

Taliban official says death toll has risen to 47 in southern Afghanistan mosque bombing

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 12:18 PM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban official says death toll has risen to 47 in southern Afghanistan mosque bombing.

