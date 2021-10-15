Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Asia News » Explosion in Shiite mosque…

Explosion in Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills at least 7

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 6:07 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven people were killed and over a dozen wounded in an explosion at a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, a hospital official said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, which came a week after a bombing claimed by a local Islamic State affiliate killed 46 people at a mosque in northern Afghanistan.

The extremist group, which is opposed to the ruling Taliban, views Shiite Muslims as apostates deserving of death.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi confirmed the explosion and said an investigation was underway, without providing further details.

An official in the provincial hospital said their facility received seven dead bodies and 13 wounded, adding that the death toll would likely rise. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media.

The Friday service is typically attended by large crowds of worshippers.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

