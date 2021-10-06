Coronavirus News: What comes next after DC schools bill | Montgomery Co. plans test-to-stay unit | Los Angeles OKs strict vaccination mandate | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 11

The Associated Press

October 6, 2021, 8:58 PM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook parts of southwestern Pakistan early Thursday, killing at least 11 people, a local official said.

Suhail Anwar Shaheen, the deputy commissioner of the area, said at least 200 people have been hurt and he expected the death toll to rise.

The quake was centered about 14 kilometers (8 miles) north-northeast of Harnai in Baluchistan province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 20 kilometers (12 miles) below the surface.

The location is about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Quetta, the provincial capital that is near the Afghan border.

