Coronavirus News: Antidepressant shows promise for treating early COVID | Pandemic led to record pro bono hours in DC | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Asia News » Starbucks posts record quarterly…

Starbucks posts record quarterly sales thanks to US business

The Associated Press

October 28, 2021, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Starbucks on Thursday reported record quarterly sales thanks to its robust U.S. business that helped make up for weakness in China and other markets.

The Seattle coffee giant said its North American same-store sales — or sales at locations open at least a year — jumped 22% in the July-September period. But same-store sales in China fell 7% as coronavirus cases once again disrupted store traffic.

Starbucks said its revenue rose 31% to $8.1 billion for the quarter, an all-time high. But that was still short of Wall Street’s forecast of $8.2 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

The company said its net income more than quadrupled to $1.76 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, Starbucks reported earnings of $1.00 per share. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of 99 cents.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden's OMB controller pick faces opportunity to reinvigorate long-vacant role

Agency safety and reentry plans varied considerably during initial days of the pandemic, GAO finds

GSA makes course corrections with its commercial platforms initiative

Making diversity, equity and inclusion agile, accountable will help its adoption, agencies say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up