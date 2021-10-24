Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to field against Bangladesh

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 6:03 AM

SHARAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Former T20 World Cup champion Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field in its first Super 12 match against Bangladesh on Sunday.

The unexpected match-up in Group 1 between the two Asian countries was made possible after Bangladesh’s shocking loss against Scotland in the qualifiers.

Sri Lanka which finished on top in Group A qualifiers had to leave out spinner Maheesh Theekshana who picked up a side strain during the last qualifying game against the Netherlands. He was replaced by fast bowler Binura Fernando.

Since the loss to Scotland, Bangladesh got its act together thanks to all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s two brilliant performances against Papua New Guinea and co-host Oman.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was left out from the playing XI as Bangladesh added an additional spinner in Nasum Ahmed for the slow wicket of Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

England and Australia, which won its opening games against West Indies and South Africa respectively, on Saturday are the other nations in Group 1.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando.

