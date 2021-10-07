Coronavirus News: Time short for DC athletes to get vaccines | Shot rollout for younger kids | Zoo cancels events | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Son lifts unbeaten South Korea to qualifier win over Syria

The Associated Press

October 7, 2021, 9:26 AM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Son Heung-min’s late goal gave South Korea a 2-1 win over Syria on Thursday and kept his team unbeaten in its Asian qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup.

Son shot home from close range with one minute remaining to put South Korea on top of Group A after three games. The top two from both six-team groups qualify for Qatar automatically.

It looked to be a frustrating evening for the Koreans, who dominated. After a wasteful first half in which forward Hwang Hee-chan missed three good chances, they finally took the lead soon after the break.

Hwang In-beom twisted and turned outside the area and unleashed a fierce shot into the bottom corner of the Syria goal.

South Korea failed in its attempts to kill the game and, with six minutes remaining, Omar Khribin leveled with a volley. Syria, seeking a first World Cup appearance, has only a point from three games.

