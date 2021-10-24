Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Pakistan wins toss and bowls against archrival India

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 10:14 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and chose to field against archrival India in its opening Super 12 match on Sunday at the T20 World Cup.

India has so far won all five of its previous T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan.

Both teams went with three fast bowlers and two spinners with India leaving out Rahul Chahar and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Pakistan left out young batter Haider Ali and preferred the experience of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez in the middle order.

India captain Virat Kohli said he wanted his team to stay focused and professional, saying “don’t get overawed.”

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expects dew in the second half of the match and was looking for early wickets to put India under pressure.

New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland are the other teams in Group 2.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

