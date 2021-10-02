Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Pakistan army says militants kill 5 troops near Afghanistan

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 1:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani Taliban targeted security forces in a vehicle travelling near the Afghan border on Saturday, killing four soldiers and one policeman, the military said Saturday.

In a statement, they said the attack took place in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, and that an operation was underway to strike back against the militants.

Pakistani Taliban, known as TTP or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, operate in the tribal belt bordering Afghanistan.

The group claimed responsibility in a statement, saying it had ambushed a “raiding party” in the area on Friday. The military did not specify when the attack took place.

North Waziristan and other tribal regions were once militant safe havens, though less so after many government operations to clear the areas. Most groups operate on both sides of the porous border with Afghanistan, and strike against security forces sporadically.

