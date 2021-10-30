Coronavirus News: COVID vaccinations offers more protective | Prince George's Co. sees COVID-19 cases dropping | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Official: Afghan journalist survives attack by gunmen

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 3:52 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Gunmen on a motorcycle brandished small arms and fired on a broadcast journalist in his car in the Afghan capital of Kabul, lightly wounding him.

Ali Reza Sharifi, a journalist for Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, survived the late Friday night attack, Taliban deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi told The Associated Press.

“We are investigating to find the perpetrator,” he said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The assault comes just days after an Afghan media watchdog reported more than 30 instances of violence and threats of violence against Afghan journalists over the last two month, with nearly 90% committed by the Taliban.

Sharifi told the AP he was driving home when two men riding a motorcycle opened fire on his car. “A bullet fired from the left just touched my lip,” he said, adding that “shredded window pieces hit my left eye.”

Pictures of Sharifi’s car shared on social media show at least two bullet holes on one of the car’s windows. “They started firing from the front and I escaped to the back seat,” he said.

Since the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in late August, three journalists have been killed in Afghanistan.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

