Coronavirus News: Time short for DC athletes to get vaccines | Shot rollout for younger kids | Zoo cancels events | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Asia News » Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes…

Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes Tokyo area; no tsunami danger

The Associated Press

October 7, 2021, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake registering a preliminary 6.1 magnitude shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.

The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles).

It caused buildings to sway but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

DoD mandates civilian vaccinations against COVID

Intel leaders pledge to reduce barriers, regulations for commercial GEOINT industry

Army creating centralized sexual assault reporting area to better support victims

Pentagon finishes research for JEDI replacement as Supreme Court dismisses final legal challenge

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up