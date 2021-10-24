Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Jin Young Ko wins LPGA South Korea, set to move to No 1

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 3:58 AM

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Jin Young Ko birdied her first playoff hole with fellow South Korean player Hee Jeong Lim to win the BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday.

The LPGA Tour said Ko is projected to become world No. 1 with the win, overtaking American Nelly Korda.

Ko was No. 1-ranked from July 20, 2019, to June 27, 2021, a streak of 100 consecutive weeks, and was also world No. 1 for 12 weeks in early 2019. It was Ko’s 11th career LPGA win.

Lim led by four strokes going into the final round, but Ko’s 8-under 64 moved her to 22-under 266, level with Lim after her final-round 68.

Four players were tied for third, four strokes behind, including South Korean-born New Zealander Lydia Ko after a 64.

Going into the tournament, Ko had 14 straight rounds in the 60s, tying her with Annika Sorenstam (2005) and So Yeon Ryu (2015-17) for the most in tour history.

But Ko finished with a 1-under 71 on Thursday to end the streak. She’s now started a new one, shooting 64-67-64 to finish the tournament.

Ko won her third tournament of the season at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey, her third win in her past six starts, a stretch that includes a runner-up finish and a sixth-place finish.

The LPGA started out with a four-tournament Asia swing until events in Shanghai, Japan, and Taiwan were either canceled or removed from the schedule due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. That left Busan as a one-off event on the schedule, and many of the top North American players decided not to play.

