Coronavirus News: Manassas school returns to virtual learning | Howard University's homecoming plans | Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Asia News » Japan beats Australia 2-1…

Japan beats Australia 2-1 in World Cup qualifying

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 9:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An Australian own-goal kept Japan in the race for an automatic spot in next year’s World Cup.

Australia defender Aziz Behich put the ball into his own net in the 85th minute Tuesday to give Japan a 2-1 victory and six points from four matches in Group B, three points behind the first-place Aussies.

Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan tipped a shot from Takuma Asano and the ball bounced off the post and then ricocheted off Behich and into the net.

Only the top two teams from each of the two six-team groups will automatically qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Ao Tanaka gave Japan an early lead at Saitama Stadium, but Ajdin Hrustic equalized for Australia in the 70th minute.

“Both teams had a go at each other,” Australia coach Graham Arnold said. “We were unlucky that we hit the post but … at the end of the day, it wasn’t meant to be but we are on nine points after four games.”

Australia, which had won 11 straight games, was awarded a penalty kick midway through the second half when Hidemasa Morita brought down Hrustic on the edge of the area. But before Martin Boyle could take the kick, referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim of Qatar reversed the call after a video review, ruling that the challenge had taken place just outside the box.

Japan is seeking a seventh straight World Cup appearance. Australia has appeared at every World Cup since 2006.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NGA looks to corral satellite imagery, other data in push for ‘synthetic persistence’

September retirement claims steady but not moving any faster

Collins used CISO role to drive cyber deeper into SSA’s mission areas

JAIC thinks AI might solve DoD's struggles with contract writing systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up