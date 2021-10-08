Coronavirus News: DC anticipates improvement in school virus testing | National Zoo animals recover | What's driving increase in vaccines? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Asia News » IMF board says needs…

IMF board says needs more time to weigh data-rigging details

The Associated Press

October 8, 2021, 9:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund says it needs more time to weigh its response to a law firm’s findings that the agency’s managing director was involved in data-rigging at the World Bank when she was a top official there.

The fund’s executive board met Friday to consider the results of an investigation that found that in 2018, World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations. At the time, current IMF head Kristalina Georgieva was a top official at the World Bank.

The allegations of data-rigging come from a review conducted by the WilmerHale law firm that found Georgieva pressured the bank’s economists to improve China’s ranking at a time when she and other bank officials were attempting to persuade China to support a boost in the World Bank’s funding resources.

Georgieva has denied any wrongdoing amid calls that she should resign from her position at the IMF.

The Washington-based IMF’s board issued a short statement Friday saying that it had agreed to “request more clarifying details with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Secretive satellite agency opens up to industry with new contract vehicle

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

Attorneys general urge USPS regulator to review entire 10-year reform plan

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up