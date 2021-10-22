Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Goggia, Moioli to carry Italy’s flag at Olympic ceremonies

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 8:07 AM

ROME (AP) — Defending Alpine skiing downhill gold medalist Sofia Goggia was named as Italy’s flag bearer on Friday for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics.

Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malagò also announced that snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will carry the country’s flag at the closing ceremony for the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games.

Both Goggia and Moioli come from the Bergamo area that was one of the hardest-hit regions by the coronavirus.

Goggia became the first Italian woman to win an Olympic downhill when she beat Ragnhild Mowinckel and Lindsey Vonn at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Also in 2018, Moioli claimed Italy’s first-ever gold in snowboarding.

