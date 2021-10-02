Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Car falls into river amid heavy rains in Pakistan killing 7

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 8:08 AM

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A family of seven, including two children, died when their car fell into a river amid heavy rains in the suburbs of Pakistan’s capital early Saturday, police said.

Officer Ali Raza said the family was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in a nearby village. He said the driver apparently failed to realize he was driving off the road and the car fell into the water after hitting a fence on a small bridge spanning the river.

Raza said the car sank in the river’s waters and people only saw it in the morning when the water receded. The victims included four women, two children and a man.

Recent monsoon rains in much of Pakistan have made some roads dangerous. Many of the country’s roads lack safety signs and motorists largely ignore safety regulations.

