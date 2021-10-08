Coronavirus News: DC anticipates improvement in school virus testing | National Zoo animals recover | What's driving increase in vaccines? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Asia News » Canadian women to play…

Canadian women to play male junior teams in Olympic prep

The Associated Press

October 8, 2021, 11:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CALGARY. Alberta (AP) — The Canadian women’s hockey team will play four male Alberta Junior Hockey League teams as part of its preparation for the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

Canada will play at the Drumheller Dragons on Oct. 18, the Olds Grizzlies on Oct. 29, and Camrose Kodiaks on Oct. 29 before facing the Calgary Canucks in Calgary on Jan. 10.

Canada lost 8-3 to the British Columbia Hockey League’s Cranbrook Bucks and 5-1 to the Trail Smoke Eaters in its first games since winning the women’s world hockey championship Aug. 31.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

DoD outlines steps to stand up zero trust program office

Agencies draw up new plans for preparing employees, federal facilities for climate change

Secretive satellite agency opens up to industry with new contract vehicle

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up