Coronavirus News: Variants affecting employers' plans | New international travel requirements | Spooky but COVID Safe | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Asia News » Cambodia announces phased reopening…

Cambodia announces phased reopening to vaccinated tourists

The Associated Press

October 26, 2021, 12:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s government announced plans Tuesday to reopen the country in several stages to fully vaccinated foreign tourists starting from the end of this month.

The program will allow visitors who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to skip being quarantined if they stay at least five days in designated areas, the Tourism Ministry announced.

The first such areas are two seaside provinces, Sihanoukville and Koh Kong, on the Gulf of Thailand.

On arrival, visitors must show proof they have been vaccinated and take a rapid results test for COVID-19. They can proceed without quarantine if the results are negative.

Siem Reap province, home to the famous Angkor temples, is to be added to the quarantine-free province list in January.

Other destinations will then be added if the program is judged successful, with the entire country opening up when the coronavirus is considered under control.

Cambodia recorded 112 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, its lowest number since April, 112, bringing its total since the pandemic began last year to 118,000.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

DoD's new R&D chief prioritizes moving prototypes to real-world applications

Are 2 associations’ questions to GSA about cloud efforts premature or discerning?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up