Coronavirus News: Gyms ask DC to review mask mandate | J&J seeks authorization for boosters | AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize antibody treatment | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Asia News » Assailants fatally shoot 3…

Assailants fatally shoot 3 men in disputed Kashmir

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 1:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Assailants separately shot and killed three men in Indian-controlled Kashmir late Tuesday, police said, blaming militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region for the string of targeted attacks.

In the first incident, police said militants fired at a prominent chemist, Makhan Lal Bindroo, at his pharmacy in the region’s main city of Srinagar.

Bindroo, a Kashmiri Hindu, was taken to a hospital where he died, police said, adding that government forces cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for assailants.

Within an hour, a street food vendor from India’s eastern state of Bihar was shot-point blank in another neighborhood in Srinagar, killing him on the spot, police said.

In the third incident on Tuesday night, gunmen fatally shot a taxi driver in the northern Hajin area.

Police in a statement called the killings “terror incidents.”

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of these terror crimes,” the statement said.

Last week, assailants fatally shot two men in Srinagar in targeted killings.

The Himalayan territory of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both the archrivals claimed it in its entirety.

Rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule over the region since 1989.

Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Updated: Biden signs stopgap highway spending bill bringing 3,700 Transportation Dept. employees back to work

OPM recommends disciplinary options for employees who fail to comply with federal vaccine mandate

OPM pitches public service: 'This is the moment to come into the federal government'

What employees can expect if they're seeking a medical or religious exception to the federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up