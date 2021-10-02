Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Merck reports pill cuts risk of serious illness | Latest cases in DC region
2 Koreas restore hotline despite North’s missile tests

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 8:19 PM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says the two Koreas have restored a stalled communication channel after weeks of a hiatus in a small reconciliation step.

Monday’s restoration of an inter-Korean hotline came three days after North Korea said it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry says liaison officials from the two Koreas exchanged messages over a cross-border communication channel on Monday morning.

Inter-Korean communication channels have been largely dormant for more than a year. The two Koreas briefly resumed communications over the channels for about two weeks this summer, but North Korea later refused to exchange messages again after Seoul staged annual military drills with Washington.

North Korea has recently resumed its first missile tests in six months but still offered conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract outside concessions.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

