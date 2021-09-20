Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Wins for Djere, Skatov, Kecmanovic in Astana Open 1st round

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 2:02 PM

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — The seventh-seeded Laslo Djere defeated Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the first round of the Astana Open on Monday.

The Serbian player saved half the 10 break points he faced and converted six of his 17 opportunities before winning in 2 hours, 15 minutes.

Local favorite Timofey Skatov outlasted Andreas Seppi 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1 after almost three hours.

Miomir Kecmanovic defeated Spanish wild card Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 6-2, while Jaume Munar of Spain defeated Czech player Jiri Vesely 6-3, 7-6 (6).

John Millman opens his title defense on Tuesday.

