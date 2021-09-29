MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Twelve-time world champion Manny Pacquiao announces his retirement from boxing.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
September 29, 2021, 12:24 AM
